KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has signed a $2.2 billion deal to supply an additional 43 million cubic feet a day of natural gas to a unit of Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corporation Ltd.

Keppel said in an announcement to the Singapore stock exchange late on Friday that the gas would be used to support the energy needs of its wholly owned subsidiary Keppel Energy Pte Ltd. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ed Davies)