CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 Greg Kist, president of Pacific NorthWest LNG, the unit of Malaysia's Petronas planning a liquefied natural-gas facility on British Columbia's northern coast, said on Thursday the company still plans to make a final decision on whether to begin construction by year end.

However Kist, speaking at a Vancouver conference, said the final investment decision would hinge on whether the British Columbia government comes out with promised tax measures for the LNG industry before the new year. It has promised to release the details of its LNG-taxation scheme by November. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Writing by Scott Haggett; Editing by James Dalgleish)