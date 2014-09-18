(Adds quotes from Kist, details on outstanding issues)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER, Sept 18 Pacific NorthWest LNG, a unit
of Malaysia's Petronas, still plans to make a final
decision on the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG)
facility in northwest British Columbia by year end, the unit's
president said on Thursday.
Greg Kist, speaking at a Vancouver conference, said the
final investment decision (FID) would hinge on whether the
provincial government comes out with promised tax measures for
the LNG industry before the new year.
British Columbia's ruling Liberals have promised to release
the details of its LNG-taxation scheme by November.
"We do feel there's a commitment to get this done to allow
us to hit our final investment decision, but it cannot be an
open-ended risk," said Kist. "We will not FID without that being
nailed down."
He added that other outstanding fiscal issues, including a
push by a consortium of B.C. LNG developers to be recognised
federally as manufacturing operations to gain tax breaks, will
also play into the company's final decision.
Pacific NorthWest will also need to have provincial and
federal environmental approvals in hand before the FID can be
made, Kist said, though he declined to comment on a "Plan B" if
regulatory approval has not been granted by year end.
"Our plan is to pull everything together to make that FID
decision by the end of the year," he told reporters at the
Northeast B.C. Natural Gas Summit. "It would be our hope that
all of the approvals would be in place at that point in time."
Petronas' Pacific NorthWest LNG is just one of more than a
dozen LNG projects proposed for British Columbia's Pacific coast
that would ship cheap Canadian gas to consumers in Asia and
around the world.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa
Shumaker)