KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 Malaysia's Petroliam
Nasional (Petronas) said on Thursday that it could
pull out of its $10 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project
in Canada due to what it sees as the country's slow progress on
a new taxation scheme.
A Petronas spokesperson confirmed comments made by Shamsul
Abbas, Petronas' chief executive, in an interview with the
Financial Times, in which he said that he doubted the firm would
be able to make a final investment decision by the end of this
year and that the project remains "uncertain."
"Canada has to buck up real fast to be a credible global LNG
player if it wants to be taken seriously by potential
investors," Shamsul was quoted as saying ahead of a visit to
Canada.
Petronas, which has been expanding abroad to shore up future
earnings as output slows at home, bought Canada's Progress
Energy Resources in 2012 in a deal worth around $5 billion that
gave it shale gas properties in northeastern British Columbia.
It has been planning the LNG terminal to supply
energy-hungry Asia from North America, but has said the final
investment decision would hinge on whether the British Columbia
provincial government comes out with promised tax measures for
the LNG industry before the new year.
British Columbia has promised the legislation around the LNG
tax will come out in October, and be approved by the end of
November.
"Petronas needs to be assured that the project is
economically viable and satisfies its investment criteria before
going ahead with the project," the firm said in a statement to
Reuters on Thursday.
Petronas said it would proceed with financing and evaluation
as planned until a decision is made.
One of the reasons Petronas is holding back for now is the
"lack of appropriate incentives", Shamsul was quoted as saying.
"Rather than ensuring the development of the LNG industry
through appropriate incentives and assurance of legal and fiscal
stability, the Canadian landscape of LNG development is now one
of uncertainty, delay and short vision," he said.
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; editing by Stuart Grudgings)