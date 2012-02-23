KUALA LUMPUR Feb 23 Malaysian state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Thursday it will add another liquid natural gas (LNG) train with a capacity of 3.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to its LNG complex in Sarawak state on Borneo island.

This will bring the total capacity of the Petronas LNG complex to 27.6 mtpa.

Petronas said in statement the LNG train will require feed gas volumes of up to 850 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), which will be supplied by various fields offshore Sarawak.

Petronas said it awarded the contract for the front end engineering design (FEED) for the new train project to Japan's JGC Corporation and to a partnership between Chiyoda Corporation and Saipem S.p.A.

The company said the Petronas LNG Train 9 was expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Petronas added that LNG produced from the new train will be exported via existing storage and loading facilities within the complex. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sugita Katyal)