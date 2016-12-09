KUALA LUMPUR Dec 9 Malaysian state-owned oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd on Friday confirmed that its consortiums have been awarded two blocks in Mexico's deep water oil and gas blocks auction.

The Block 4 was awarded to a joint venture of the company's wholly owned subsidiary PC Carigali Mexico Operations (Petronas Mexico) and Sierra Oil & Gas, Petronas said in a statement.

Petronas Mexico will be the operator of Block 4 with a 50 percent stake and an initial exploration period of four years. It is also a 23 percent stakeholder in the fifth block which was awarded to a consortium led by Murphy Sur, Petronas said.

Reuters reported on Monday that Mexico awarded a consortium of PC Carigali Mexico Operations and Sierra Offshore Exploration the fourth block tendered from the Gulf of Mexico's Salina Basin in a historic deep-water oil and gas auction. [nE1N1D I00F]

Mexico on Monday auctioned eight out of 10 deep-water oil and gas blocks in the Gulf of Mexico.

In a separate statement, Petronas said it produced its first drop of liquified natural gas (LNG) from its first floating LNG facility in offshore Sarawak, east of Malaysia.

Petronas said it achieved first gas at the facility on Nov. 17, and was expecting to ship its first cargo and achieve commercial operations by the first quarter of 2017. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)