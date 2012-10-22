Oct 22 Petronas and Progress Energy Resources
Corp said on Monday they plan to meet with Canadian
officials and work together to overturn Canada's surprise move
on Friday to block the Malaysian state oil company Petronas'
bid for Progress.
Canadian Industry Minister Christian Paradis said late
Friday night that Petronas' C$5.17 billion ($5.22 billion) bid
for Progress - one of the largest owners of exploration lands in
the gas-rich Montney shale region in northeastern British
Columbia - would not provide the "net benefit" for the country
required by Canada's foreign investment laws.
($1 = 0.9908 Canadian dollars)
