KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 Malaysia's Petronas
announced on Tuesday that the state-owned oil and gas
company will see redundancies of under 1,000 positions and
leadership changes after a strategic review of its business
model.
The company said in a statement on its website that it was
efforting to re-deploy employees affected by the redundancies.
"Petronas will further embark on a separation exercise for
these employees as needed, which is expected to be completed
over the next six months," it said.
The announcement was made after President and Group Chief
Executive Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin addressed employees in a
town hall meeting in Kuala Lumpur.
Under the review, leadership changes from within the
organisation have been made, which will take effect from April
1. The statement also said some executives, whose service
contracts have come to an end, are leaving the company.
The new leadership line up showed Mohd Anuar Taib as the new
executive vice president & chief executive officer, upstream,
replacing the former Wee Yiaw Hin.
