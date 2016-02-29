* Q4 net loss 2.96 bln rgt vs 7.3 bln rgt loss in year-ago period

* Says may need to borrow for dividend, capex

* No change to plan of 16 bln rgt dividend to govt in 2016 (Adds comments and quotes on borrowing)

By Emily Chow

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 Malaysian state oil company Petronas said it may have to borrow or tap into reserves to meet this year's dividend commitment and fund reduced spending, after it posted a quarterly loss on weak oil prices.

Petronas, or Petroliam Nasional Bhd, reported on Monday a net loss of 2.96 billion ringgit ($704.3 million) for the October-December period, which it attributed to impairment of assets caused by low oil prices. That compared with a loss of 7.3 billion ringgit a year ago, which was also driven by a writedown.

The 70 percent slump in crude oil prices since mid-2014 has been squeezing the finances of unlisted Petronas, which accounts for about a third of the Malaysian government's oil and gas revenue.

Petronas confirmed on Monday plans to cut spending by 50 billion ringgit over the next four years, as earlier announced in an internal memo to its staff. Of that, 15-20 billion ringgit would come in 2016, it said.

It said it would stick to its commitment of paying a dividend of 16 billion ringgit to the government for 2016. But finding resources for that and for its spending is proving problematic.

"Our cash flow from our operations this year will not be able to cover the remaining capex and 16 billion ringgit dividend. Not only will we need to utilize our cash reserves, but we may need to raise some borrowings," Petronas President and Group CEO Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said at a press conference to announce the results.

The CEO said how much Petronas borrows will depend on how oil prices move.

"We are planning our projections based on Brent price at $30 for this year, and must brace ourselves for the corresponding impact to our financial performance. 2016 and 2017 will continue to be challenging for Petronas," he said.

Revenue for October-December was 60.1 billion ringgit, down nearly a quarter from 79.4 billion ringgit for the corresponding period a year ago. ($1 = 4.2030 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)