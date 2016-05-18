(Adds company comments, background)
SINGAPORE May 18 Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional
Bhd warned that lower oil prices will continue to hurt
its earnings on Wednesday after its first quarter profit fell by
60 percent.
The state-owned company has been hit hard by a tumble in oil
prices that has forced it to slash costs and reduce dividends to
the government. It detailed plans this year to cut spending by
up to 50 billion ringgit ($12 billion) over the next four years.
"Concerns on moderate demand outlook and persistent
oversupply will continue to pressure crude oil prices," Petronas
said. "Petronas expects performance to be affected by the
volatility of oil prices and foreign exchange rate."
It added that it will continue with its cost cutting.
In February, Petronas said it may have to borrow or tap into
reserves to meet its dividend commitment to the government.
Crude oil prices have risen by about 30 percent this
year and are near their 2016 highs, but prices are nevertheless
down 60 percent since mid-2014, plagued by a global supply glut.
Petronas said lower prices across all products and higher
net impairment on assets had also reduced profitability.
First-quarter net profit fell to 4.6 billion ringgit ($1.14
billion) from 11.4 billion ringgit in the year-ago quarter,
while revenue slid 26 percent to 49.1 billion ringgit, it added.
($1 = 4.0450 ringgit)
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Alexander Smith)