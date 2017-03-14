UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd said on Tuesday it swung to a fourth-quarter profit from a loss in the year-ago period, helped by cost-cutting efforts, but the state oil company maintained a cautious outlook for 2017.
Petronas, as the company is known, posted a profit after tax of 11.3 billion ringgit ($2.54 billion) for the October-December period, compared with a 2.96 billion ringgit net loss for the same quarter last year primarily due to a drop in operating expenses and impairment costs.
Revenue for the quarter stood at 58.6 billion ringgit, down from 60.1 billion ringgit for the corresponding quarter a year ago, due to lower oil prices and sales volumes.
For the full year, the state oil company reported a net profit after tax of 23.5 billion ringgit, higher from 20.9 billion ringgit in 2015, also helped by the decline in costs.
"The group continues to maintain a conservative outlook for 2017 and expects prices to remain uncertain. Petronas will continue to focus on its group-wide efforts to reduce costs and further improve efficiency," the company said in a statement.
Malaysia relies on its only Fortune 500 company for nearly a third of its oil and gas-related revenue. Petronas is one of the country's largest employers with a workforce of over 50,000.
($1 = 4.4460 ringgit)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.