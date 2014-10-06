Oct 6 PETRONAS Capital Ltd :
* Statement by Petronas president & group CEO tan sri dato'
shamsul azhar abbas
regarding lng development in British Columbia
* Says encouraged by the commitment expressed by the British
Columbia gov't
regarding the pacific northwest lng project during recent
meetings
* Says agreed with gov't on clear milestones, action plans and
deliverables for
both parties to alow for a final investment decision by
mid-December 2014.
* Says it will also continue to work with the government of
Canada and its
agencies to advance the regulatory process and clarify the
fiscal framework
* Says believes that the pnw lng project has the ability to
monetise, add value
and link bc natural gas to the global market
* Says nonetheless reality is global lng market is facing
potential overhang
and decreasing demand putting downward pressure on lng prices
* Says proposed fiscal package and regulatory pace in Canada
threatens the
global competitiveness of the pnw lng project
* Says current project economics appear marginal: without
material cost
reduction efforts it will have a hard time reaching a
positive fid by
mid-December
* Says next few weeks will be critical in ensuring that
commitments made during
the last meeting will be followed through
* Says t needs to secure consensus on key principles vital to
the success of
this project by the end of October
* Rpt-petronas says it needs to secure consensus on key
principles vital to the
success of this project by the end of october
* Says missing this date will have the impact of having to
defer its
investments until the next lng marketing window, anticipated
in 10-15 years
* Comments on prospects around its lng project in British
Columbia