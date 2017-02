KUALA LUMPUR Aug 26 Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals :

* Net profit 737 million ringgit ($247 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2011.

* The Company had on March 2 2011, announced the change of financial year end from March 31 to Dec. 31 beginning from April 2011. As a result, there is no equivalent comparative quarter.

* Results driven by strong prices seen across most petrochemical products and partially offset by a stronger Malaysian ringgit against the US Dollar.

($1 = 2.988 Malaysian Ringgit)