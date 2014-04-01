Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Petroneft resources plc - has received a notice requisitioning an extraordinary general meeting of company from natlata partners ltd ("natlata"),
* Petroneft resources plc - natlata has notified petroneft that it has a beneficial shareholding of 104,301,536 ordinary shares representing approximately 14.7 per cent
* Petroneft resources plc - board recommends shareholders to vote against all resolutions
* Petroneft resources plc - over past year petroneft has held discussions with a large number of parties in relation to a potential farmout of up to 50 per cent of Licence 61
* Petroneft resources plc - is now finalising a farmout of 50 per cent. Of licence 61 to a large international oil and gas company, which will enable petroneft to repay all of its existing debt, have cash for working capital purposes
* Petroneft resources plc - these proposals have been considered by board together with its advisers and are deemed not to be in best interests of company and of shareholders as a whole.
* Petroneft resources- natlata has put forward two proposals whereby it would acquire a controlling shareholding in petroneft without paying shareholders a fair price for obtaining control of company
* Petroneft resources plc - planned farmout of 50 per cent. Of licence 61 is more attractive for petroneft and significantly less dilutive for other shareholders
* Petroneft resources plc - board and our proposed new partner on licence 61 expect to enter into definitive legal documentation by mid april 2014 Source text for Eikon:
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.