GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors focus on expected Fed hike, oil rebounds
* European focus also on Dutch elections (Updates with morning U.S. trading, changes byline, dateline, previous London)
June 30 Petroneft Resources Plc :
* On June 30, 2014 Russian regulatory approval was granted in respect of Licence 61 farmout
* Formal completion of transaction and receipt of funds expected in coming days, all debt due to Macquarie and Arawak repaid from initial proceeds of $35 million due at completion
* Will re-commence drilling at Licence 61 shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LA CORUNA, Spain/STOCKHOLM, March 15 Fashion retailer H&M's sales fell unexpectedly in February while Inditex, which owns Zara, pulled further ahead of its Swedish rival, helped by its expansion online and a bigger emerging market presence.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.