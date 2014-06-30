June 30 Petroneft Resources Plc :

* On June 30, 2014 Russian regulatory approval was granted in respect of Licence 61 farmout

* Formal completion of transaction and receipt of funds expected in coming days, all debt due to Macquarie and Arawak repaid from initial proceeds of $35 million due at completion

* Will re-commence drilling at Licence 61 shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: