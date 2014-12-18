Dec 18 Petroneft Resources Plc

* Operations update

* Arbuzovskoye 106 well now in production at a stabilised average rate of 170 bopd

* Some delays Arbuzovskoye 106 well has successfully encountered oil in Upper Jurassic (J-1) formation at a depth of 2,465 metres, tvd

* Production results on horizontal segment of Tungolskoye are currently expected in January 2015