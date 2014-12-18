European shares hit 2-week low as banks, Gemalto tumble
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 18 Petroneft Resources Plc
* Operations update
* Arbuzovskoye 106 well now in production at a stabilised average rate of 170 bopd
* Some delays Arbuzovskoye 106 well has successfully encountered oil in Upper Jurassic (J-1) formation at a depth of 2,465 metres, tvd
* Production results on horizontal segment of Tungolskoye are currently expected in January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
FRANKFURT, March 22 BMW's X1 model will be built in the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday, boosting staff levels at Mini's contract manufacturer VDL Nedcar beyond those at the German carmaker's plant in Oxford, England, where the Mini hatch is made.
* Denmark's finance ministry says it has reached a fully financed deal with a majority in parliament to invest a double-digit billion Danish crowns figure in oil and gas extraction in the North Sea