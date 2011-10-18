NEW DELHI Oct 18 India's Petronet LNG aims to import 12 to 14 spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the quarter ending Dec. 31, its Chief Executive A. K. Balyan said on Tuesday.

"We hope to maintain the trend of the previous quarter. Spot LNG cargoes should be 12 to 14," he said. In the September quarter, Petronet regassified 42 cargoes of which 12 were spot cargoes.

Petronet operates a 10 million-tonne-a-year LNG regasification plant at Dahej in western Gujarat state, and sells LNG to state-run firms Indian Oil Corp (IOC) , Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) and GAIL (India) Ltd , which then supply to industrial users. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)