By Oleg Vukmanovic and Nidhi Verma
| MILAN/NEW DELHI
MILAN/NEW DELHI Nov 20 India's biggest gas
importer Petronet LNG is close to renegotiating a major deal
with its Qatari supplier Rasgas, lowering the cost of gas
shipments and avoiding a $1.5 billion penalty fee for lifting
less gas than agreed, two sources said.
The renegotiation is another sign of how falling oil prices
and a global gas glut are bringing producing giants such as
Qatar to the negotiating table.
Petronet, which has a 25-year contract with Rasgas to
annually buy 7.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
has reduced purchases by about a third this year due to high
prices -- even though it is only allowed to take 10 percent
less, making it liable for a $1.5 billion penalty.
Petronet and Rasgas opened renegotiation proceedings during
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's visit to New Delhi
in March.
If India manages to renegotiate a deal with Qatar it would
be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest diplomatic win in the
energy sector since coming to power last year.
Indian oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan reinforced the need to
renegotiate prices and quantity under the long term deal with
Qatar during his visit to Doha this month.
According to the sources the two firms are exploring the
possibility of altering the contract's pricing formula, in which
the LNG is valued based on a 60-month average of a basket of
Japanese crude oil prices.
Instead, a 3-month average of Brent crude is being
considered, which would be a major coup for Petronet by lowering
its LNG costs in line with sharply lower crude oil prices.
Petronet currently pays about $12-$13 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu) for Qatari LNG under a deal that began in
2004, compared with around $7-$8 per mmBtu for LNG in the spot
market.
Petronet has been increasingly substituting costly Qatari
LNG with spot shipments. But the proposed revision should allow
it to step up Qatari imports as prices fall.
Under the new deal, Rasgas will also grant relief to
Petronet from paying a $1.5 billion penalty on the condition
that the Indian firm lifts full volumes in subsequent years,
said one of the sources.
Rasgas was not immediately available for comment, while
Petronet LNG's head of finance R. K. Garg did not respond to a
request for comment.
(Editing by William Hardy)