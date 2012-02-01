(Updates shares)

* Shares rise about 13 pct

* Plans to drill two more wells in CPO-06 block

* Co has 20 pct working interest in the block

Feb 1 PetroNova Inc said it has found oil at a well in Colombia's Llanos basin and it plans to drill two more in the block, sending its shares up as much as 13 percent in early morning trade.

Colombia, which has some of the largest oil and gas deposits in Latin America, has introduced a series of regulatory reforms that includes allowing foreign companies to fully own oil and gas ventures.

PetroNova has a 20 percent working interest in the CPO-06 block, where the Puerto Gaitan 1 well is located, according to the company's website. The block is in a heavy crude oil area.

The company, which explores oil and natural gas resources in South America, said it had drilled to a depth of 6,400 feet without incident.

Shares of PetroNova, whose assets cover more than 1.8 million acres of underdeveloped land, were trading up about 10 percent at C$1.14 on Wednesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)