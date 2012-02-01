(Updates shares)
* Shares rise about 13 pct
* Plans to drill two more wells in CPO-06 block
* Co has 20 pct working interest in the block
Feb 1 PetroNova Inc said it has
found oil at a well in Colombia's Llanos basin and it plans to
drill two more in the block, sending its shares up as much as 13
percent in early morning trade.
Colombia, which has some of the largest oil and gas deposits
in Latin America, has introduced a series of regulatory reforms
that includes allowing foreign companies to fully own oil and
gas ventures.
PetroNova has a 20 percent working interest in the CPO-06
block, where the Puerto Gaitan 1 well is located, according to
the company's website. The block is in a heavy crude oil area.
The company, which explores oil and natural gas resources in
South America, said it had drilled to a depth of 6,400 feet
without incident.
Shares of PetroNova, whose assets cover more than 1.8
million acres of underdeveloped land, were trading up about 10
percent at C$1.14 on Wednesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)