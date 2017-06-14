AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
LONDON, June 14 Shareholders DE Shaw, M&G and Sothic said in a statement on Wednesday London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk's board needs an overhaul, but they have no intention of taking control of the company.
Shareholders, including M&G and Sothic, have put forward resolutions ahead of the company's annual general meeting next week aimed at replacing Chairman Peter Hambro, who set up the Russian-focused miner in 1994.
Three shareholder advisors - PIRC, Glass Lewis and ISS have all said they recommend opposing the changes.
But in a statement seen by Reuters, DE Shaw, M&G and Sothic said change was overdue.
"Petropavlovsk needs a board with strong, independent directors who can support and constructively challenge management on operational, financial and strategic issues in order to return value to shareholders," it said.
The three said they had no intention of taking control of Petropavlosk and were not acting under the influence of Russian conglomerate Renova, which has also demanded change. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Barbara Lewis)
* 5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TFL TO DELIVER A RANGE OF MAINTENANCE SERVICES ACROSS OVER 500 LOCATIONS Source text: http://bit.ly/2sYmaJG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.