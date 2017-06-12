Allied Irish Banks IPO orders below 4.40 euros risk missing out -bookrunner
LONDON, June 22 Orders below 4.40 euros ($4.91) in an initial public offering for Allied Irish Banks risk missing out, the listing's bookrunner said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 12 Leading shareholder proxy voting advisor ISS said investors should reject a plan to overhaul the board of London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk at the company's annual general meeting on June 22.
Three top shareholders have put forward resolutions aimed at replacing Petropavlovsk Chairman Peter Hambro and three non-executive directors with their nominees, citing corporate governance failures.
ISS, which advises investors on which way to vote at AGMs, said "in the absence of detail that would lend weight to the requisitionists' claim of inadequate corporate governance controls, support for the shareholder nominees is not warranted at this time", in a report seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Shares slumped 70 percent when Apple ditched firm (Adds reaction, background)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus conceded defeat to rival Boeing in the race for new business at the Paris Airshow on Thursday, as a late haul of almost 100 aircraft failed to close a gap opened up by the launch of the American firm's new 737 model.