BRIEF-HMS Group signs RUB 6.3 bln contract
* SAYS 6.3 BILLION RUBLES CONTRACT IS NEXT STAGE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONTRACT OF 10.2 BILLION RUBLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 13 Advisor PIRC has recommended investors oppose a plan to overhaul the board at London-listed miner Petropavlovsk's June 22 annual general meeting.
Three top shareholders have put forward resolutions aimed at replacing Petropavlovsk Chairman Peter Hambro and three non-executive directors with their nominees, citing corporate governance failures.
PIRC, in a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday, opposed the election of the new directors, citing concerns around their independence.
Two other leading shareholder voting advisors, Glass Lewis and ISS, have also said they oppose the planned changes. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* UK energy regulator Ofgem said it will shortly be setting out the work it has underway and further options it can explore to combat high costs for consumers in the country's energy market.
June 22 British transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern railways following strike action.