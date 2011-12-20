Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
* Pavel Maslovskiy appointed to Russian parliament
* Sergey Ermolenko named new CEO
* Martin Smith appointed deputy chief executive (Adds details)
LONDON, Dec 20 Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk Plc said Pavel Maslovskiy has resigned as its chief executive after being appointed a member of parliament in Russia's far east region of Amur where the miner's key operations are based.
Following his success in the Russian parliamentary elections this month, Maslovskiy has been nominated as a Senator and a member of the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, and so is prohibited by law from staying on as CEO.
Sergey Ermolenko, general director of the group's main operating company in Russia, has been named CEO. Ermolenko, 58, was one of the original five members of the group's founding management team, the London-listed miner said on Tuesday.
Maslovskiy will be able to advise the new CEO after the miner conferred the title of honorary president for which he won't be remunerated.
The company also appointed Martin Smith, presently the group's technical director, as deputy chief executive. (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Sarah Young)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.