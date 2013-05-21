LONDON May 21 Petropavlovsk PLC : * Entered into hedging arrangements to sell 96,000 ounces of gold over a period

of 3 months ending in June 2014 * At an average price of US$1,408 per ounce. * This represents approximately 55% of the group's forecast production for the

period. * Arrangements are in response to the volatility in the gold price * Source text for Eikon