MOSCOW, Oct 20 Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk said on Thursday that its third-quarter output rose 65 percent, year-on-year, and that it was confident of meeting its full-year gold production target of 600,000 oz.

The company, which operates three open-pit gold mines in the Russian Far East, produced 228,110 oz in the three months to the end of September, 65 percent up on the same period in 2010 and 59 percent higher than the second quarter of this year.

"In the context of the high volatility and still-uncertain outlook in the international markets, it is pleasing to be reporting such a strong performance, and a confident operational outlook for the full year," Chairman Peter Hambro said in a statement.

He added that guidance for 2012 would be released in January.

Petropavlovsk shares are down 41 percent in the year to date, compared to a 30 percent fall in the FTSE 350 Mining Index

The spot gold price has fallen from record highs during the last quarter to stand at $1,645 an ounce, some way short of the company's prediction for $2,000 by the year end.

Petropavlovsk said it had secured a new $200 million banking facility with Russian lender VTB. (Reporting by John Bowker, Editing by Douglas Busvine)