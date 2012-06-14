* Increases FY production target 20,000/oz to 700,000

* New target is 11 percent rise from 2011

* Raised gold production 29 pct y/o/y in 1st 5 months of yr

* Commissioned two new processing lines ahead of schedule

* Shares up 8 pct, hit six-week high (Adds details, quote, changes dateline)

MOSCOW, June 14 Russia-focused gold miner Petropavlovsk raised its 2012 production target by 3 percent after commissioning two new processing lines ahead of schedule, the company said on Thursday.

"Due to the successful progress made at all hard-rock mines ... the group is increasing its full-year production target by 20,000 troy ounces to 700,000 ounces," the group, which operates four gold mines in Russia's Far East, said.

The new target is an 11 percent rise from the 2011 level.

Shares in Petropavlovsk hit a six-week high of 454.30 pence and were up 8 percent at 443.5p by 0904 GMT, outperforming a 1.1 percent drop in the FTSE 350 Mining Index.

During the first five months of 2012, Petropavlovsk increased its gold production by 29 percent year-on-year, while its average gold sales price rose 15 percent to $1,652 per ounce, the company added.

At the Pioneer mine, Petropavlovsk commissioned its fourth processing line on June 4, while the second processing line at the Albyn mine was commissioned on June 10. Both lines, launched ahead of their planned start-up date in the third quarter, are expected to ramp up to full capacity by July.

The new processing lines are expected to increase capacity at Pioneer by approximately 40 percent to between 6.4 and 6.6 million tonnes per year and to double capacity at Albyn to 3.6 to 4.0 million tonnes a year.

The company also said it does not expect cash costs for its hard-rock mines to rise by more than between 15 and 20 percent in 2012 compared with a year ago, after the two mines stepped up capacity and the recent weakness of the Russian rouble against the dollar has positively affected costs.

In its previous guidance, the company expected an increase of between 30 and 45 percent in 2012 cash costs.

In 2011, Petropavlovsk's total cash costs for hard-rock deposits were at $586 per ounce and the company's overall costs for all assets including alluvial operations totaled $662 per ounce. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Holmes)