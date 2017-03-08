EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LIMA, March 8 Peru's state-owned energy company Petroperu has decided to sell up to $3 billion in bonds in global markets following a shareholder meeting last week, the company said in a letter to the country's securities market regulator late on Tuesday.
Petroperu has been seeking financing for $3.5 billion in upgrades at its main oil refinery in the city of Talara, and the government said last month that the company was pursuing a mix of loans and bonds for the project.
Energy and Mines Minister Gonzalo Tamayo said in February that the Peruvian government would provide a guarantee for Petroperu's bonds for the refinery program. (Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by W Simon)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.