* Company outlines measures to improve liquidity
* Remains in breach of loan covenants
ZURICH Dec 8 Petroplus may
consider a sizeable acquisition in what Chief Executive
Jean-Paul Vettier called a "buyers' market", despite being in
breach of loan terms.
Vettier said that in a tough period for Europe's refiners
any acquisition would have to be a good strategic fit, and big
enough to be immediately accretive to earnings for the
Switzerland-based company.
It would also have to enhance the overall competitiveness of
Petroplus, regardless of potential cost savings, he said.
"There are clear economies of scale in this industry if we
were to grow," Vettier told an analysts' day at the company's
Ingoldstadt refinery, some 50 miles north of Munich.
"Europe is our territory, it is a large market with more
than 330 million people who will keep needing petroleum
products. We know how to buy in the European market."
Chief Financial Officer Joseph Watson outlined a programme
for bringing Petroplus back into line with the terms of its
revolving credit facility (RCF), which expires in October and is
becoming more limited due to the exposure of banks to the euro
zone debt crisis.
The company expects to negotiate a new, smaller RCF by the
spring to replace the existing one, and will take other steps to
improve its liquidity. These include the securitisation of
receivables and developing a secured supply structure.
"Securitisation ... works very well when you are dealing
with very high quality collateral. A secured supply structure
would free up receivables. And you need virtually no letter of
credit requirements to supply refineries," said Watson.
Vettier said the challenging environment, worsened by supply
constraints caused by political turmoil in Libya and Syria,
would see Petroplus margins fall from a five-year average of
$3.80 per barrel to below $2 at the end of 2011.
Industry rationalisation was taking place in Europe and the
United States, albeit at a slower place than expected, Vettier
said, noting 15 European refineries are closed, up for sale or
under strategic review.
"The bottom line is it's a capacity reduction. That is
important for the whole European industry," he said.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Hulmes)