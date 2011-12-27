UPDATE 1-Oil prices slump on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
BRUSSELS Dec 27 The Petroplus Holdings oil refinery in Antwerp, Belgium, was running normally, an official at the plant said on Tuesday.
The company in Switzerland said on Tuesday lenders had frozen about $1 billion under its revolving credit facility and the company was evaluating options to maintain operations at its European refining and marketing system.
The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per day, the company's website said. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.