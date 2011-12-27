BRUSSELS Dec 27 The Petroplus Holdings oil refinery in Antwerp, Belgium, was running normally, an official at the plant said on Tuesday.

The company in Switzerland said on Tuesday lenders had frozen about $1 billion under its revolving credit facility and the company was evaluating options to maintain operations at its European refining and marketing system.

The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per day, the company's website said. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)