BRUSSELS Jan 5 Petroplus Holdings' oil refinery in Antwerp, Belgium, will be fully shut down early next week after a shut-down procedure was initiated on Monday due to a lack of crude oil, local unions said on Thursday.

"The refinery will be completely shut down by Monday, maybe Tuesday," a spokesman for the ABVV union in Belgium said.

A Petroplus spokesman in Antwerp declined to comment.

The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per day, the company's website said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)