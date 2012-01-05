BRUSSELS Jan 5 Petroplus Holdings'
oil refinery in Antwerp, Belgium, will be fully shut
down early next week after a shut-down procedure was initiated
on Monday due to a lack of crude oil, local unions said on
Thursday.
"The refinery will be completely shut down by Monday, maybe
Tuesday," a spokesman for the ABVV union in Belgium said.
A Petroplus spokesman in Antwerp declined to comment.
The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per
day, the company's website said.
