BRUSSELS Dec 30 Petroplus Holdings' oil refinery in Antwerp, Belgium, will begin a controlled shut down on Sunday or Monday unless new crude supplies are delivered, a local union said on Friday.

"We would stop the refining, because there are no new products coming in," a spokesman for union ABVV said.

"We are running at minimal capacity at the moment, a shut down could start on Sunday or Monday."

The Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 107,500 barrels per day, the company's website said. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)