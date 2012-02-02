LONDON Feb 2 UK refinery Coryton has
attracted more than 40 interested parties following the
insolvency of its owner, Swiss refining group Petroplus
, and some of them are "very credible", its
administrator said on Thursday.
"There have been over 40 expressions of interest from the
speculative to the highly credible," Katherine Howbrook, a
spokeswoman for PwC, said.
"There have been a wide variety (of interested parties)
including from major European oil companies to trading houses
and companies from the Middle East and Russia."
The Coryton refinery, which can process 175,000 barrels of
crude oil per day, has been in UK administration with PwC since
Jan. 24.
The administrator bought one cargo of crude on Tuesday,
allaying fears that a lack of supplies would force it to stop
operations.
The plant is the most sophisticated of the company's
refineries and is more profitable than others.
