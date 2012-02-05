GENEVA Feb 5 Petroplus's UK administrator PWC said on Sunday that it had bought a cargo of crude oil for processing at its Coryton plant as it seeks to conclude negotiations with interested parties to maintain the refinery's operations.

"An oil tanker is now heading towards Coryton and will replenish crude stocks refined over the last 11 days. This purchase means we are able to continue refining operations whilst we seek to conclude discussions and negotiations with parties looking to continue refining at Coryton in the immediate term," the administrator said in an emailed statement.

Petroplus, the owner of the 175,000 barrel per day plant, has filed for insolvency. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Will Waterman)