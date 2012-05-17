BRIEF-Mitsui & Co says to take 20 pct stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group
LONDON May 17 Two preferred bidders are engaged in negotiations to buy Coryton, the UK's Petroplus plant, and one is looking to seal a deal within 10 days, Richard Howitt, a Member of the European Pariament said on Thursday.
The administrator PwC had previously said that a deal would be reached by the middle of May.
A deal with Morgan Stanley, KKR and Marcel Van Poecke to supply crude to the plant expired at midnight last night, Howitt said.
PwC declined to comment. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)
