LONDON May 17 Two preferred bidders are engaged in negotiations to buy Coryton, the UK's Petroplus plant, and one is looking to seal a deal within 10 days, Richard Howitt, a Member of the European Pariament said on Thursday.

The administrator PwC had previously said that a deal would be reached by the middle of May.

A deal with Morgan Stanley, KKR and Marcel Van Poecke to supply crude to the plant expired at midnight last night, Howitt said.

PwC declined to comment. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)