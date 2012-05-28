LONDON May 28 It has not been possible to find
a buyer for insolvent Swiss refiner Petroplus'
Coryton refinery in the UK, the plant's administrator
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Monday.
"Regretfully, despite this extensive exercise over the past
4 months it has not yet been possible to find a solution which
sees the refinery continue as a going concern," PwC said in an
emailed statement.
"The current economic environment, the challenge of raising
$1 billion (£625 million) of funding for the refinery, including
the $150 million capital expenditure 'turnaround' project
ultimately proved prohibitive in the face of an over supplied
European refinery market for both buyers and investors."
