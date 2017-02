LONDON Jan 24 PwC has been appointed as the administrator of Petroplus' UK business and aims to continue to operate the company's Coryton oil refinery without disruption, PwC said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a market source said Petroplus had emailed customers to say that all supplies from its Coryton refinery have been halted, after the company said it would file for insolvency. (Reporting by Alex Lawler and Simon Falush)