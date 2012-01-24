* Refining margin at 3-mth high, seen pushing higher
* Outright gasoline prices steady on weak demand
* Alternative suppliers in UK ready to fill gap
By Simon Falush and Claire Milhench
LONDON, Jan 24 Gasoline prices may rise
from already record levels in Europe after the closure of
Britain's Petroplus-owned Coryton refinery, but a sharp spike is
unlikely because of slack demand and ample alternative sources
of supply.
The closure, meanwhile, will provide a significant boost to
the margins of refiners that remain in the market, giving some
support to a shaky industry.
Swiss-based refiner Petroplus revealed in late
December that its banks had pulled credit lines. On Tuesday it
filed for insolvency after defaulting on $1.75 billion in debt,
and said it was halting supplies from Coryton.
Severe disruptions in gasoline supply in the UK are unlikely
as competitors stand ready to move in and fill the gap.
Fuel wholesaler Greenergy said it was already increasing
supplies to its customers to meet the extra demand.
"In response to the concerns about the future of the Coryton
refinery, we have increased sales and we expect to be able to
maintain that uplift in sales going forwards," said Alex Lewis,
head of communications.
Essar Energy, which operates the Stanlow refinery,
said it had the ability to increase production volumes.
Physical gasoline barge prices were steady on Tuesday, but
traders attributed this to weak demand. "We are not feeling it
yet, but it will come," said one gasoline broker.
CRACKS GAIN
The gasoline refining margin or crack rose on Tuesday to its
highest level since early October at around $5.60 a barrel. The
crack gives an indication of the level of profitability for the
refiner in producing a barrel of gasoline.
It was in negative territory in November and December but
has been rising steadily in January.
The company soon announced the closure of its Swiss, French
and Belgian refineries, and these were factored into fuel prices
and cracks over the month.
But the other two Petroplus refineries, Coryton and
Ingolstadt in Germany, were kept open and running at around half
capacity, and many thought the two could remain open because
they were relatively profitable.
The complete halt of product supply from Coryton was not
expected and will add upward pressure to gasoline prices, trade
sources said.
"I think most of this reduced supply was factored in, but
with the last two refineries at 50 percent, not at zero. So that
will be a surprise and why things are a little stronger today,"
a trader said.
The Ingolstadt refinery in Germany is continuing to operate
at roughly half capacity and is still supplying the market with
refined products, a trade source said on Tuesday.
Michael Poulsen, an analyst at Global Risk Management, said
the withdrawal of Petroplus from the market would have "a
significant impact on the remaining refinery margins, and
crack-spreads/margins are unlikely to fall any time soon".
Longer term, there is scope for margins to be pushed down
again as new capacity in Asia and the Middle East builds.
"The refineries going offline will wipe out nearly all the
global overcapacity and support margins in 2012, but refineries
coming online from Asia and the Middle East will push them down
further down the line," said Paul Horsnell, analyst at Barclays
Capital.
(Reporting by Simon Falush and Claire Milhench, editing by Jane
Baird)