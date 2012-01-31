LONDON Jan 31 Petroplus' UK administrator PwC said on Tuesday it had bought a cargo of crude oil to be processed at its Coryton refinery.

"It has required extensive discussions and intense negotiations to acquire this cargo of oil. It provides vital breathing space," Steven Pearson, joint administrator and partner at PwC, said in a news release.

"The costs of operating the site are very significant and this means we are living from hand to mouth. We cannot guarantee anything at this stage, but at least we have extended the period which the site can operate for by a number of days. This extra time is critical in maximising our options." (Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Claire Milhench and Zaida Espana; editing by Jason Neely)