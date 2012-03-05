LONDON, March 5 The administrator of Petroplus' UK assets, PwC, has called a meeting with creditors to discuss the company's current position and its restructuring options.

PwC said the company has over $2.3 billion of debt due to creditors, including $1.75 billion in relation to guarantees of four public note issues by other companies in the Petroplus group.

Assets include the UK refinery at Coryton, which is being held at a book value of $1.3 billion, and around $250 million of accounts receivable mainly from other Petroplus companies across Europe, which are also in insolvency proceedings.

"To continue operations at the refinery in the medium term, the company will need some $1 billion of new financing and will need the support of its creditors as part of a wide-reaching financial and operational restructuring," joint administrator and PwC partner Steven Pearson said.

A sale and even a closure of the refinery are also being considered should a refinancing and restructuring prove unsuccessful. (Reporting by Zaida Espana and Simon Falush; editing by Jason Neely)