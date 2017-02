NEUCHATEL, Switzerland, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Cressier refinery, owned by ailing independent oil firm Petroplus, has attracted almost 10 interested parties, Thierry Grosjean, economy minister of the Swiss canton of Neuchatel, told Reuters on Monday.

Asked to confirm speculation that Azeri state oil firm SOCAR was among the potential bidders, Grosjean said: "There's no smoke without fire. It's not false." (Reporting by Emma Farge, writing by Tom Miles, Editing by Mark Potter)