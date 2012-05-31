PARIS May 31 The French Petit-Couronne plant of insolvent refiner Petroplus is likely to restart production on June 14 under a six-month deal with Royal Dutch Shell to deliver 100,000 barrels per day of products, the legal administrator said on Thursday.

"The refining units, stopped since January 10, is scheduled to restart on June 14 when Shell, the former owner of the site, plans to supply the site with crude oil," PRPC, the legal administrator said in a press release.

Shell has set a maximum spending limit to buy back products to the refinery, meaning the deal could last less than 6 months. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)