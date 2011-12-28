PARIS Dec 28 The French government said
on Wednesday it would do all it can to help Petroplus
negotiate with bankers after the freezing of about $1 billion of
the Swiss oil refiner's borrowing allowances looked set to hurt
its business in France.
Petroplus said on Wednesday lenders had frozen about $1
billion in borrowing allowances the company relies on to buy
crude oil, sending shares of Europe's top independent refiner
down to their all-time low.
Petroplus employs 550 people in France.
(Reporting By Marie Maitre; Editing by Christian Plumb)