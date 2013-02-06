* Administrator say no valid offers for plant
* Bidders have until April 16 to submit bids
* Plant will close by them if no bids received
By Michel Rose and Muriel Boselli
PARIS, Feb 6 France's troubled Petroplus
refinery in Normandy will close
on April 16 unless potential bidders put a valid offer on the
table, the legal administrator said on Wednesday, adding no such
offer had yet been submitted.
"The bidding deadline was Feb. 5 but the plant's activity
will continue until April 16, which is when it will close down
if no bidders file an offer in between time," a spokeswoman for
the administrator said.
Up until Tuesday, bidders could approach Petroplus Raffinage
Petit-Couronne SAS, the administrator for the plant, but from
Wednesday until the final deadline any bid would now have to be
submitted to the Rouen commercial court.
France's Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said on Tuesday
authorities had received five bids for the Petit-Couronne
refinery, two of them he called "serious."
On Wednesday the administrator identified Switzerland's
Terrae International, Lybia's Murzuk Oil, Egypt's Arabiyya Lel
Istithmaraat, Cyprus' FJ Energy Group and France's Damanapol
International, as interested.
But the firms have not filed offers, they have just
expressed their interest, the administrator said.
"We have not put forward a bid yet. We are studying the
project and based on the results of our study, we will either
offer a bid or not," an Arabiyya Lel Istithmaraat spokesman told
Reuters from Cairo.
INDUSTRY SCEPTICAL
The French oil industry had greeted with scepticism the news
that low-profile, last-minute bidders had put themselves forward
to take over the plant.
"Our preoccupation is to obtain assurances on the project's
solidity," Jean-Louis Schilansky, the head of French oil lobby
UFIP told reporters earlier on Wednesday.
"It would be an absolute catastrophe if there were a buyer
which is not solid and serious enough, and that after a few
months we end up in a shutdown situation again," he said.
But a consultant who says he has been mandated by the
Egyptian company in France, Michel Billard de la Motte, told
Europe 1 radio on Wednesday it was ready to invest more than 100
million euros ($135.29 million) in the refinery and maintain all
470 jobs apart from 60 people able to retire.
The group, which said its president would travel to France
on Thursday, did not confirm whether Billard de la Motte was its
go-between.
"We are present in 10 Middle-Eastern and North African
countries, we produce the equivalent of 20 French nuclear plants
in terms of electricity," the consultant said.
The Swiss company, Terrae, established in 1984, has no
website, but the local commercial registry in that country
describes its activities as "all work, studies, research and
accomplishment urban centres in Switzerland and abroad."
BIG OIL STAYS AWAY
Big oil firms have shown no interest in the refinery,
France's oldest, as oil demand in Europe has dropped sharply and
the industry struggles with overcapacity.
If no bids appear to offer the sufficient financial and
technical guarantees, the court handling the sale process could
decide to liquidate the plant leading to job losses, an outcome
the government hopes to prevent.
Socialist President Francois Hollande has vowed to stem
rising unemployment by the end of the year but has had to deal
with a series of high-profile plant closures.
His government faced sharp criticism over its mixed messages
about a possible nationalisation during a two-month battle over
the future of ArcelorMittal's Florange steel plant.
Europe will suffer from 8 to 10 percent of overcapacity by
2015 if oil demand continues to fall by 1.5 percent per year,
said Schilansky from the Paris-based UFIP which represents
companies such as Total, Europe's largest refiner.