ZURICH Feb 8 Troubled oil refiner
Petroplus has several investors interested in its
operations in Germany, where its Ingolstadt plant will start
running on standby mode on Thursday, it said, as it seeks to
sell what it can in a bid to win cash.
Swiss-listed Petroplus, Europe's largest independent
refinery by capacity, is filing for insolvency after battling
with high debt and poor refining margins.
The company was forced to close three of its refineries in
Switzerland, France and Belgium after lenders froze credit lines
late in December, while Ingolstadt continued to operate.
From Feb. 9 the Ingolstadt refinery will be run on standby,
Petroplus said on Wednesday, which would allow the company to
restart it quickly.
"Until now several strategic and financial investors from
around the world have expressed interest not only in the
refinery but also the business operations of Petroplus Germany,"
business chief Gerhard Fischer and administrator Michael Jaffe
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley and Alexander Huebner in
Frankfurt; editing by Jane Baird)