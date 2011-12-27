UPDATE 1-Oil prices slump on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown
MUNICH Dec 27 The southern German Ingolstadt refinery plant of troubled Swiss group Petroplus Holdings was running as normal, a spokesman for the plant in Bavaria state said on Tuesday.
"We are producing as normal," he said in response to an enquiry, but added he had not yet received concrete information about the state of the Swiss parent group.
The company in Switzerland said on Tuesday lenders have frozen about $1 billion under its revolving credit facility and the company is evaluating options to maintain operations at its European refining and marketing system.
The German plant has a refining capacity of 110,000 barrels of oil a day. (Reporting by Jens Hack)
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.