By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Feb 2 More potential buyers lined
up for the assets of insolvent refiner Petroplus on
Thursday, with private equity group Goldsmith registering
interest in all five of its plants.
Swiss-based Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refinery
by capacity, is filing for insolvency after battling with high
debt and poor refining margins.
The company was forced to close three of its refineries,
including Petit Couronne in France, after lenders froze credit
lines late in December.
Goldsmith, already a shareholder in Petroplus through a
fund, said it had registered its interest with the refiner's
administrators in Germany, Britain and Switzerland.
"Petroplus' refinery businesses in Germany, Britain and
Switzerland, but also in France and Belgium, are sustainable and
interesting, despite the current difficulties in this sector,"
Goldsmith Group said in a statement.
Goldsmith plans to carry out due diligence on parts of the
business in Belgium and France, it said.
A spokesman for the administrators of the Petroplus
Ingolstadt refinery in Germany declined to comment on possible
investors.
French Energy Minister Eric Besson told France Info radio
there were a number of potential buyers for the Petroplus French
refinery at Petit Couronne.
Swiss investment vehicle Gary Klesch Group said last week it
was considering purchasing the French plant, which stopped
production last month, and possibly other refineries owned by
Petroplus.
Besson said he hoped he could announce the restart of the
refinery within the next 15 days.
The company's UK refinery at Coryton has attracted more than
40 interested parties, UK Energy Minister Charles Hendry said.
"I understand there have been over 40 expressions of
interest in Coryton from companies around the world, which is
extremely encouraging. Work will now focus on securing a
sustainable long-term future for the refinery," Hendry said.
DOUBTS
Founded by German businessman Clemens J. Vedder in 2007,
Goldsmith dropped out of a bidding race in 2009 for German
retailer Metro's department store chain Kaufhof.
Industry analysts said they doubted private equity groups
would be able to turn around Petroplus, because the structural
problems facing European refiners had defeated even the biggest
oil companies.
Poor margins have forced several European refiners to put
plants on the market, and some have been unable to find buyers.
"The majors could not make money out of those assets, and
now you have some private equity groups, be it Klesch or
Goldsmith, that supposedly can make it better. I doubt it very
much," said Olivier Jakob, an energy analyst at consultancy
Petromatrix.
"In the long term, those refineries need somebody involved
in the oil trade - a supplier from ex-Russian republics or Asia,
not just a financial group that just buys something distressed
and then tries to sell it two years afterwards."
The leveraged finance market, one way private equity groups
raise money for purchases, is difficult to tap, bankers say,
casting some doubt on the number of potential buyers for
Petroplus.
"We need to take things with a pinch of salt. Most oil
companies and private equity companies will have, at the very
least, kicked the tyres and attempted to get as much information
as possible. How many of them are serious (and at what price) is
another matter," said one analyst who has looked at Petroplus.
Refining industry analyst Roy Jordan at Facts Global Energy
says more closures are needed for processing margins to recover.
"We can see nothing on the horizon which would provide
relief to existing European refiners without a reduction in
capacity," Jordan said. "We cannot see a future for new
investment in European refinery distillation capacity. And it is
difficult to see how deals with large debt and leverage would be
attractive on a sustained basis."
Shares in Petroplus have plunged since lenders froze credit
lines in late December. They jumped 73.4 percent to 1.11 Swiss
francs at 1619 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Louet and Pascal Schmuck in
Paris, and Zaida Espana and Ikuko Kurahone in London; writing by
Christopher Johnson; editing by Jane Baird)