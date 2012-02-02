ZURICH Feb 2 Private equity group Goldsmith said on Thursday it is interested in buying all five of Petroplus' troubled refineries, but gave no details what it would be prepared to pay.

"Petroplus' refinery businesses in Germany, Britain and Switzerland, but also in France and Belgium are sustainable and interesting, despite the current difficulties in this sector," Goldsmith Group said in a statement.

Switzerland-based Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refinery by capacity, is filing for insolvency after battling with high debt and poor refining margins.

Three of its five refineries, Petit Couronne in France, Cressier in Switzerland and Antwerp in Belgium, have been shut this month. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)