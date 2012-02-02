ZURICH Feb 2 Private equity group
Goldsmith said on Thursday it is interested in buying all five
of Petroplus' troubled refineries, but gave no details what it
would be prepared to pay.
"Petroplus' refinery businesses in Germany, Britain and
Switzerland, but also in France and Belgium are sustainable and
interesting, despite the current difficulties in this sector,"
Goldsmith Group said in a statement.
Switzerland-based Petroplus, Europe's largest independent
refinery by capacity, is filing for insolvency after battling
with high debt and poor refining margins.
Three of its five refineries, Petit Couronne in France,
Cressier in Switzerland and Antwerp in Belgium, have been shut
this month.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)