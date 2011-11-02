(Adds details, background)
* Petroplus posts wider Q3 loss of $95 million
* Granted waiver of covenant until Q1, 2012
* Q3 hit by lower commodity prices, euro zone worries
ZURICH, Nov 2 Petroplus has secured a
waiver from its lenders, the oil refiner said on Wednesday after
it posted a wider third-quarter net loss due to weaker commodity
prices and the euro zone debt crisis.
Once Europe's largest independent oil refiner by market
value, Petroplus had a clean net loss of $95 million for the
quarter against a loss of $70 million a year earlier.
Clean net numbers strip out the impact of oil price changes
on inventory values.
Revenues rose to $6.5 billion from $5.15 billion a year
earlier.
Petroplus said it had received consent from its revolving
credit facility (RCF) lenders at the end of October granting the
group a covenant waiver until the end of the first quarter of
2012.
"We continue to work closely with our RCF lenders, as well
as other liquidity providers, to ensure that we can meet our
liquidity needs through long-term, stable structures," Petroplus
said in a statement.
At the end of September, Petroplus' clean group earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to
net interest expense coverage ratio were below the RCF covenant
requirement of 2.5 to 1.0 due to weak second and third quarter
results as the tough refining margin environment weighed, the
group said.
The group's debt-to-net capitalisation ratio was around 49
percent at the end of September, compared to 43 percent at the
end of June.
Like other refiners, Petroplus has been struggling with high
costs and weak demand which have crimped industry margins. In
October, Petroplus said it needed to significantly improve
competitiveness at its Petit Couronne refinery.
"Margins have remained weak during the fourth quarter to
date, but have recovered from the extreme lows in September,"
Chief Executive Jean-Paul Vettier said in a statement.
(Reporting by Katie Reid. Editing by Jane Merriman)