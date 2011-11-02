(Adds details, background)

ZURICH, Nov 2 Petroplus has secured a waiver from its lenders, the oil refiner said on Wednesday after it posted a wider third-quarter net loss due to weaker commodity prices and the euro zone debt crisis.

Once Europe's largest independent oil refiner by market value, Petroplus had a clean net loss of $95 million for the quarter against a loss of $70 million a year earlier.

Clean net numbers strip out the impact of oil price changes on inventory values.

Revenues rose to $6.5 billion from $5.15 billion a year earlier.

Petroplus said it had received consent from its revolving credit facility (RCF) lenders at the end of October granting the group a covenant waiver until the end of the first quarter of 2012.

"We continue to work closely with our RCF lenders, as well as other liquidity providers, to ensure that we can meet our liquidity needs through long-term, stable structures," Petroplus said in a statement.

At the end of September, Petroplus' clean group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to net interest expense coverage ratio were below the RCF covenant requirement of 2.5 to 1.0 due to weak second and third quarter results as the tough refining margin environment weighed, the group said.

The group's debt-to-net capitalisation ratio was around 49 percent at the end of September, compared to 43 percent at the end of June.

Like other refiners, Petroplus has been struggling with high costs and weak demand which have crimped industry margins. In October, Petroplus said it needed to significantly improve competitiveness at its Petit Couronne refinery.

"Margins have remained weak during the fourth quarter to date, but have recovered from the extreme lows in September," Chief Executive Jean-Paul Vettier said in a statement. (Reporting by Katie Reid. Editing by Jane Merriman)