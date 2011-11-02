* Q3 loss widens to $95 million, worse than forecast
* Lenders extend waiver on debt covenants
* Analysts see tough outlook, sale of company
* Shares fall 8 percent
(Recasts, adds shares, analyst comments)
By Katie Reid
ZURICH, Nov 2 Swiss oil refiner Petroplus
reported lower than expected profits on Wednesday,
sending its shares lower and intensifying doubts about its
ability to continue as an independent company.
Petroplus, the largest independent refiner in Europe by
capacity, has been the hardest hit by a downturn in the
continent's crude processing industry.
Overcapacity and a weak economic climate have cut refining
margins, with less efficient facilities -- like those owned by
Petroplus -- especially hard hit.
Petroplus had a clean net loss of $95 million for the
quarter against a loss of $70 million in the same period a year
earlier. Analysts said that the consensus estimate was for a
clean loss of $83 million.
"Another weak set of numbers and the outlook is not positive
either. For die-hard investors, willing to take significant
risks only," Vontobel analyst Andreas Escher said in a research
note.
Shares in Petroplus, which have more than halved in value
this year, traded down 9.1 percent at 1203 GMT, underperforming
a flat STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index .
Clean net numbers strip out the impact of unrealised
non-cash gains or losses related to changes in the value of fuel
inventories.
Other European refiners such as France's Total and
Portugal's Galp reported weaker margins in the third quarter
compared to a year earlier but both managed to turn profits.
Petroplus's losses have led it to break covenants in its
debt, forcing it to seek a waiver from creditors. The company
said on Wednesday that the waivers had been extended until the
first quarter of 2012.
"We continue to work closely with our RCF (revolving credit
facility) lenders, as well as other liquidity providers, to
ensure that we can meet our liquidity needs through long-term,
stable structures," Petroplus said in a statement.
In recent years the company has closed two refineries and
said it was considering the future of its Petit Couronne
facility. It operates four other refineries in Switzerland,
Belgium, the UK and Germany.
Analysts said it looked increasingly unlikely that Petroplus
could survive as an independent refiner.
While the number of potential buyers for refining assets in
Europe is already outnumbered by the number of refineries on the
market, ZKB analyst Martin Schreiber said a deal could still be
done.
"I see Petroplus going with either a financial or industrial
partner in the next month or so to secure financing after again
breaching the covenant," Schreiber said.
Fredrik Olsson, head of investor relations at Petroplus,
declined to comment on whether the group was already in talks
with potential purchasers.
Chief Executive Jean-Paul Vettier predicted Petroplus would
benefit from a recovery in margins, echoing comments he made in
May, when he said the company was "well placed" to gain from an
improving environment.
(Writing by Tom Bergin. Additional reporting by Tom Bergin.
Editing by Jane Merriman and David Cowell)