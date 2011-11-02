* Q3 loss widens to $95 million, worse than forecast

* Lenders extend waiver on debt covenants

* Analysts see tough outlook, sale of company

* Shares fall 8 percent (Recasts, adds shares, analyst comments)

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Nov 2 Swiss oil refiner Petroplus reported lower than expected profits on Wednesday, sending its shares lower and intensifying doubts about its ability to continue as an independent company.

Petroplus, the largest independent refiner in Europe by capacity, has been the hardest hit by a downturn in the continent's crude processing industry.

Overcapacity and a weak economic climate have cut refining margins, with less efficient facilities -- like those owned by Petroplus -- especially hard hit.

Petroplus had a clean net loss of $95 million for the quarter against a loss of $70 million in the same period a year earlier. Analysts said that the consensus estimate was for a clean loss of $83 million.

"Another weak set of numbers and the outlook is not positive either. For die-hard investors, willing to take significant risks only," Vontobel analyst Andreas Escher said in a research note.

Shares in Petroplus, which have more than halved in value this year, traded down 9.1 percent at 1203 GMT, underperforming a flat STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas index .

Clean net numbers strip out the impact of unrealised non-cash gains or losses related to changes in the value of fuel inventories.

Other European refiners such as France's Total and Portugal's Galp reported weaker margins in the third quarter compared to a year earlier but both managed to turn profits.

Petroplus's losses have led it to break covenants in its debt, forcing it to seek a waiver from creditors. The company said on Wednesday that the waivers had been extended until the first quarter of 2012.

"We continue to work closely with our RCF (revolving credit facility) lenders, as well as other liquidity providers, to ensure that we can meet our liquidity needs through long-term, stable structures," Petroplus said in a statement.

In recent years the company has closed two refineries and said it was considering the future of its Petit Couronne facility. It operates four other refineries in Switzerland, Belgium, the UK and Germany.

Analysts said it looked increasingly unlikely that Petroplus could survive as an independent refiner.

While the number of potential buyers for refining assets in Europe is already outnumbered by the number of refineries on the market, ZKB analyst Martin Schreiber said a deal could still be done.

"I see Petroplus going with either a financial or industrial partner in the next month or so to secure financing after again breaching the covenant," Schreiber said.

Fredrik Olsson, head of investor relations at Petroplus, declined to comment on whether the group was already in talks with potential purchasers.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Vettier predicted Petroplus would benefit from a recovery in margins, echoing comments he made in May, when he said the company was "well placed" to gain from an improving environment. (Writing by Tom Bergin. Additional reporting by Tom Bergin. Editing by Jane Merriman and David Cowell)