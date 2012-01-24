* Company defaults on $1.75 billion of notes and bonds
* Units file for insolvency, over 2,000 jobs at stake
* No serious impact seen on fuel supplies
* Little interest seen in buying refineries
* Governments silent on financial support
(Adds Ingolstadt output, Greenergy, Swiss govt, background)
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and Claire Milhench
ZURICH/LONDON, Jan 24 Swiss-based oil
refiner Petroplus is filing for insolvency, putting
over 2,000 jobs across Europe at risk, after it defaulted on
$1.75 billion of debt.
Europe's largest independent refiner by capacity has been
teetering since its lenders restricted credit late last year, a
victim of thin refining margins and high debt that was a result
of its private equity-backed business model.
The company had already stopped output at three refineries
in Switzerland, France and Belgium. On Tuesday an email to
customers of its Coryton refinery in southern England, seen by
Reuters, said it was halting supplies there.
However, the Department of Energy and Climate Change said
the plant, which supplies around 20 percent of the market in
southeast England, was still operational.
Petroplus's Ingolstadt refinery in Germany continues to
supply the market with fuel, a trade source said on Tuesday. It
recently cut output to half the normal level, as did Coryton.
"We have worked hard to avoid this outcome, but were
ultimately not able to come to an agreement with our lenders to
resolve these issues given the very tight and difficult European
credit and refining markets," Petroplus Chief Executive
Jean-Paul Vettier said in a statement on Tuesday.
Petroplus' board is preparing to file for insolvency in
Switzerland. PricewaterhouseCoopers was appointed
administrator of the company's UK unit on Tuesday.
Shares in Petroplus plunged more than 80 percent to 0.25
Swiss franc at 1444 GMT. A year earlier they were trading close
to 15 francs.
ROCK-BOTTOM PRICES
Administrators of the Petroplus units will struggle to find
buyers for the refineries.
A dismal outlook for the European crude processing industry,
amid falling fuel demand, has prompted several companies to put
assets on the market. But even rock-bottom prices have failed to
attract bidders, even for good quality facilities.
Asian companies, which may be interested in establishing a
European oil trading operation, are seen as possible buyers, or
Russian companies that want to secure an outlet for their crude
oil.
However, the big oil companies have been whittling down
their presence in European refining for years and are not seen
as likely buyers.
OVERCAPACITY
According to the UK Petroleum Industry Association, Coryton
accounts for 10 percent of the UK fuels market.
Wholesaler Greenergy, which says it supplies one fifth of
all the road fuel sold in Britain, said it was making up any
shortfall.
A spokeswoman for oil major BP, a customer of
Coryton said: "There are no immediate supply issues across our
retail network."
Petroplus's announcement had little impact on gasoline
prices as traders have been monitoring the company's problems
closely.
In a market plagued by overcapacity the demise of Petroplus,
whose five European refineries have combined throughput of some
667,0000 barrels per day, could ease supply conditions and help
boost margins.
Competitors, such as India's Essar which operates
a refinery in the north of England, will be keen to jump into
any gaps.
The UK and Swiss governments declined to say if they were
prepared to offer financial support to allow the Petroplus to
continue operating.
Petroplus has $600 million of senior notes due in 2014, $600
million senior notes due in 2017, and $400 million senior notes
due in 2019. It also has a $150 million convertible bond due in
2015 and a $500 million convertible bond due in 2013.
(Additional reporting by Tom Bergin, Sarah Young in London and
Emma Farge and Katie Reid in Zurich; Editing by Mike Nesbit and
Erica Billingham)